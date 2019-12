Wednesday, December 25, 2019 -An eye witness has shared a video of a young lady who went mad soon after she was dropped by a Mercedes Benz.





The lady started uttering strange words soon after she came out of the swanky Mercedes Benz and confronted the passers-by while shouting "holy ghost fire".





It’s suspected that the lady might have slept with a rich man who used her for sacrifice.





Watch video shared by a social media user.