Tuesday December 3, 2019 - Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, waded into the cold war between Deputy President William Ruto and Interior CS, Fred Matiang'i, asking Ruto to put an end to attacks against the CS.





Speaking during an interview on Kameme, Waiguru, who had hosted Matiang'i at a fundraiser in Kirinyaga on Friday, asked the DP to emulate his own sentiments and ask his allies to desist from insulting other leaders.





"The same way Ruto warned Matiang'i about speaking for Uhuru, he should also warn his people against insulting others.”





"Those insulted will be forced to retaliate.”

“All leaders have been elected to serve by the people of Kenya.”





“The same pinch you feel when insulted is the same pinch someone feels when you insult them," Waiguru blasted the DP.





Ruto had warned Jubilee leaders against ridiculing Kenyans while purporting to be speaking for President Uhuru Kenyatta.





"The big offices that you have were given to you by the Kenyan citizens.”





“Do not tell the Kenyan citizens that you have been sent by the president and talk to them in contempt," the DP warned.



