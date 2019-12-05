Thursday December 5, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has predicted a major 'revolution' in Mt Kenya, arguing that those who will be voted in 2022 must have a development record.





This is after a section of politicians, led by Deputy President William Ruto and some Mt. Kenya politicians chose to move around the country giving different opinions on how to implement the BBI report days after its launch.





Speaking in Gatundu North on Wednesday, Uhuru said those who control the politics of the region are not the ones speaking at the moment.





The Head of State said that he's in good shape and knows everything that happens around the region.





"They see me silent and think ‘he is just there and knows nothing’.”





“There is nothing I do not know and when the time comes, I know those who speak and they are not those who are speaking now," charged Uhuru.





"We will come and we will talk about these things.”





“We are getting to a point where we are saying enough is enough and we are tired," he added.





Uhuru said that he will return to the region and set the record straight.





It was the first time Uhuru was visiting Mt Kenya region after launching the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.



