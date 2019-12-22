Monday December 23, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta's cabinet is slowly slipping into divisions and enmity, it is now emerging.





According to reports, some cabinet ministers are not seeing eye-to-eye over alleged divided allegiance between the Head of State and his Deputy, William Ruto.





It's also worth noting that the two executives are also deemed to not be working in unity as was the case before, thanks to Uhuru's 2018 truce with ODM boss Raila Odinga.





Besides, the cabinet is also marred with individual disagreements, where some members don't even greet each other.





So firm are the stands in the house, that some don't want anything to do with the leader the other group is allied to.





Speaking on the issue, political commentator, Macharia Munene, predicted trouble in the Jubilee administration and asked the president to come in "before it's too late".





“He cannot allow them to speak at cross purpose or at each other,” the Political Science Professor at the United States International University is quoted.





Already, some CSs have even openly defied the leaders, among them Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, who recently came out to question the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), despite the fact that it enjoys Uhuru's full support.





On the other hand, Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang'i was recently under fire from allies of Ruto for claiming that he only takes orders from the president and nobody else.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



