Friday December 13, 2019 – Deputy President William Ruto will not be paying for the Weston Hotel land which he grabbed from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority any time soon.





This is he opposed an order by the National Land Commission (NLC) to pay Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) for a parcel of land located along Lang’ata Road.





The KCAA and Weston Hotel engaged in a legal battle over the 0.773 hectares parcels of land after the former filed a suit to have the latter give up the land.





According to KCAA Director General Gilbert Kibe, the land had been set aside to be used by the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DCA).





NLC had ruled that the land in question was public land and therefore directed Weston Hotel to pay KCAA as compensation.





However, Ruto, through Weston’s director Michael Nzile in an affidavit termed the order as 'absurd'.





“The second respondent (Weston) is aggrieved by the determination that it should compensate the petitioner. The second respondent deems this determination as absurd given that the first respondent made a finding that the second respondent is a bona fide purchaser of the land,” the court papers read.





In the court papers that were filed by Ahmednassir Abdikadir advocates, the hotel pointed out that paying for compensation will lead to a double payment.





“The second respondent completed the payment of the purchase price long ago and thus should not be paying this compensation. Further, if the second respondent is to pay the petitioner, such payment would amount to double compensation.” a section of the affidavit read.





Mr. Nzile nonetheless dismissed claims of fraud in purchasing the land.



