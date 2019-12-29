Sunday December 29, 2019 - ODM leader Raila Odinga has castigated churches in the country for aiding in money laundering by political leaders in the country.





Speaking in Bondo, Siaya County, Raila called upon members of the church to shun corrupt leaders and their money which could not be accounted for.





"The church should be neutral in terms of political factions.”





“It should be the moral leader in this country," Raila stated.





The former premier's criticism of the church in aiding politicians avert taxation follows the debate over the huge sums of monetary giveaways by politicians to the church, either in form of fundraisers or tithes.





"You see people marching into church every Sunday with bags of millions of shillings whose sources they cannot explain," Raila lamented.





"The church has become an avenue for money laundering," he added.





“People who are moving around with money in sacks are always approaching innocent churches to be invited for a fundraiser and come to boast in public that they are investing in heaven. Which heaven?” Raila critiqued.





The former premier and his camp in the past demonstrated their efforts to fight corruption orchestrated through places of worship when Minority leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi proposed to cap church donations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



