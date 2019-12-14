Saturday December 14, 2019 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has thrown his support behind the looming constitutional amendments under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Speaking in Uasin Gishu county on Friday, Sudi said that having gone through the document, he is satisfied that it is good for the country, and supports its implementation.





However, he pointed out that it failed to touch on factors affecting farmers, specifically the prices of their products, which he said should be factored in before implementation.





“We have gone through the BBI report and have agreed that it is a very good report and we will support it,” Sudi said while accompanying Deputy President William Ruto to the county.





The report, which was released and launched last month, also received a clean bill of health from Soy MP Caleb Kositany, also a close ally of the DP.





Kositany noted that Rift Valley lawmakers are in full support of the report, hoping that the extension of the BBI taskforce tenure will not see more amendment proposals brought on board.





This comes as a change of heart from allies of Ruto, who, before the release of the report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, were completely against it.



