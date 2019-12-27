Friday December 27, 2019 - The Former Machakos Senator, Johnston Muthama, has dismissed Kalonzo's remarks on supporting President Uhuru's final say come 2022.





Speaking during a Christmas service at the Light Christian Centre in Machakos town, Muthama accused Kalonzo of auctioning the Kamba's in general as he did not consult other leaders in the region.





"Kalonzo’s remarks that we shouldn’t strategize on how we are going to get at the top leadership of this country as the Kamba nation is absurd.”





“It declares his selfish interest and they don’t include us in his ambitions," said Muthama.





Muthama now declared himself as the Ukambani Kingpin claiming that he is going to hold a public meeting mid-January, where a task force will be formed to move around the three counties registering voters.





“I will hold a public meeting mid-January and form a task force that will move across the three counties of Ukambani to register voters.”





“We are targeting more than 3 million voters before the general election," he said.





This came after the former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka vowed to support Uhuru's endorsement in 2022





"I made it clear and I repeat for the affordance of doubt, I said where President Uhuru Kenyatta will be in the next election circle, I will be there with him.”





“We must be in the next government," Kalonzo said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



