Tuesday December 17, 2019 – Firebrand Lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has weighed in on plans to impeach Governor Mike Sonko, Ferdinand Waititu and Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal over corruption allegations levelled against them, terming the move unconstitutional.





According to Dr. Miguna Miguna, even though he believes that the three Governors charged with fraud should spend the rest of their lives in jail, it is still their constitutional right to remain in office until proven guilty.





"I believe Mike Sonko, Ferdinand Waititu and other leaders facing charges are corrupt and should spend the rest of their lives in jail.”

“However, the orders purporting to remove them from public office before they are convicted of the crimes they are facing are unconstitutional," wrote Miguna Miguna.





The self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, however, said that he does not agree with the section of the Constitution that states that the elected leaders can only be removed from office when impeached or convicted, and conviction cannot be overturned at appeal.





"The Constitution states that those elected (not those who imposed themselves) to public office can only be removed from those offices after they have been impeached, recalled or convicted and the convictions are not overturned at appeal.”





“I don't like that but it's the law," he added.



