Monday December 16, 2019 - The family of former footballer, MacDonald Mariga, now wants him to defect from Deputy President William Ruto’s Jubilee faction and join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led ODM party.





Apart from the family, his supporters are also pressuring him to abandon Ruto.



This is after a blistering defeat in the recently held Kibra by-election in which he came a distant second to ODM’s Imran Okoth despite him and Ruto having poured a lot of money into the campaigns.

According to them, Kibra is an ODM zone where the population of the Luhya community has been instrumental in helping Luos land the slot.





Since the introduction of multi-party politics, the seat has been in the hands of Luos as MPs.





The Luhya voters in Kibra want 2022 to be payback time and to them Mariga being a Luhya must be fronted by ODM.



