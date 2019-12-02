Monday, December 2, 2019 - A male passenger nearly drowned in the ocean after he slid off a ferry in Mombasa, where incidences of ferry accidents which are caused by recklessness are common.





After the painful death of Maureen Kighenda and her daughter, who died after the car they were driving slid off the ferry and plunged into the ocean, several other cases of ferry accidents in the troubled waters of the coast have been reported, with the latest incident witnessed on Saturday.





The passenger plunged into the ocean after he slid off the ferry but luck was on his side after a stand-by rescue boat came to his aid.





