Sunday, December 29, 2019 - Many Kenyans are battling depression only that some put up brave face while dying inside.





Some manage to get through this dark and slippery road but others sink deeper and end up taking their lives.





A case in point is this Kenyan man by the name Abiud Wangu Maina, who ended his life hours after sharing a long post claiming how 2019 had been difficult.





“Last week was the best week for me I was able to stand before my workmate of 11 years I was able to speak my heart but one thing I learned no one notice my tired eyes, that’s how bad depression is no one can notice depressed people act ok, but I thank God I got the opportunity to say goodbye,” read part of his Facebook post.





Friends reached out to him after he put up the post but his phone went answered and it was soon revealed that he had taken his life.





Check out his photos and the emotional post below.







