Tuesday, December 31, 2019- A man accused of trafficking and being possession of weed shocked the court after he chose a life imprisonment over lesser penalty.





The accused, Moses Wasilwa, pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking 12 rolls of bhang along Haile Sellasie Avenue in Nairobi when he was arraigned in Makadara court on Monday.





However, the prosecutor, Jackline Nyika, requested senior principal magistrate Jackline Kibosia to place the file aside to talk Wasilwa into a possible plea bargaining.





The prosecutor sought to offer Wasilwa an opportunity to plead guilty to possession of bhang, which could be punished with a lesser jail term or a non-custodial sentence after which she could drop the bhang trafficking charges which carries life imprisonment.





However, Wasilwa turned down her offer and said he was ready to spend life in jail if officers at Kamukunji police station won’t return his bhang and Sh 15, 000 he claimed they stole from him during his arrest.





Wasilwa also claimed he had 200 rolls bhang and not the 12 rolls.





He will be sentenced once the probation department presents his social inquiry report.



