Friday December 13, 2019 - Chief Justice David Maraga is among Kenyans who are not happy with the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, a city lawyer has said.





In an interview with a local TV station on Thursday, lawyer Duncan Okatch said Maraga skipped the Jamhuri Day celebrations because he doesn’t want to see a united country.





On Thursday, Maraga was conspicuously absent during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium.

Okatch faulted Maraga for skipping the event saying he should have communicated to the President before skipping the event.





"This is a State function, state function is for all State officers, they are all invited individually and if you are not going to attend, all that you are supposed to do is communicate," he said.





He also said Maraga is not happy with the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it will unite Kenyans and eliminate corruption.



