Sunday December 1, 2019 -Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report proposal that gives the President powers to nominate the Prime Minister.





Speaking at Jaramogi Odinga Primary School in Bondo, Siaya County on Saturday, Mutua said that the presidential candidate must present the Deputy President, Prime Minister and his two deputies to the people before the election.





He argued that the Head of the State is likely to nominate a puppet, who will not represent the needs of the people once he enters the office.





He affirmed that the nation is driven by the rule of the people by the people hence the need for an election to decide who the Prime Minister becomes at the end of the day.





“Kenya is a democracy.”





“We want the people to directly elect their National Executive, and not the President deciding who will be Prime Minister.”





“If the President is to select the Prime Minister independently, he might be compromised to appoint a YES man or woman," he said.





“As Maendeleo Chap Chap Party, we propose a Presidential candidate who will nominate a Deputy President, Prime Minister and 2 Deputy Prime Ministers and present the team before Kenyans in an election,” he added.



