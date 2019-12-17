Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Kioko alias Sonko, is a man synonymous with controversy.





The flamboyant Governor, who was recently arrested and barred from accessing office over massive looting at City Hall, was once sentenced to prison and taken to Shimo La Tewa Maximum Prison for fraud but did not finish his term.





Prison documents show Sonko was convicted on March 12, 1998, for failing to attend court in CF 675/97 and CF 1727/96.

He was sentenced to pay a Sh 200,000 and a Sh 500, 000 fine respectively or serve six months for each sentence in prison in default.





Being unable to raise the fine, he was committed to Shimo la Tewa to serve his custodial sentence.





However, he mysteriously left the facility on April 16, 1998, a month after his incarceration.





He would go on to join politics and serve as MP, Senator and Governor of Nairobi.





Sonko’s controversial life has been thrown into yet another spin after a death certificate emerged online indicating that he died in 25/5/2005 due to cardiopulmonary arrest.



It is thought that Sonko faked his death so that he could have the files of his dramatic escape from jail expunged from records and his case written off just the way he faked a myriad of illnesses to be granted bail.





See the certificate below.

