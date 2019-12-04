Wednesday December 4, 2019 - Water Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelugui, is being questioned at DCI headquarters in Nairobi over another dam scandal.





According to reports, Chelugui is being questioned over the stalled Ksh19 billion Itare Dam project.





Reports indicated that sleuths had been gathering evidence on the stalled dam project before they summoned the CS.





CS Chelugui arrived at the DCI offices at 7:30am on Wednesday and recorded a long statement on what he knew about the Ksh19 billion project.

The Itare project stalled despite billions paid out by the Government to the contractor, CMC- di Ravena, which is also in the middle of the Arror and Kimware dams saga.





CS Chelugui had said that the remaining works at Itare will be sub-contracted to a third party after the current contractor filed for bankruptcy.





The dam has had an array of challenges ranging from compensation, flawed procurement processes and numerous court cases.





DPP Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti visited the site and declared only 10 per cent of the work had been done.



