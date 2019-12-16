Monday, December 16, 2019

-The daughter of former powerful Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae caused drama at a high end city bar when she stripped naked and left little to imagine after over-indulging in alcohol.





Mary Nyachae, who is the chairperson of the women business Kenya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, lifted her dress and stripped naked as other revelers watched, reminding them that she comes from one of the richest families in Kenya.





When the club management attempted to throw her out for creating disturbance, she turned violent and started issuing threats, bragging how she is untouchable.





Business almost came to a standstill as Mary Nyachae unleashed her madness, exposing her white pantie and almost removing it to show off her private parts.





Mary’s father, Simeone Nyachae, is among the richest politicians in Kenya.













He was among among a group of prominent investors who held shares in the former CBA Group that later merged with NIC Group to form the NCBA Group, which is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.





She is also a sister to former Constitution of Implementation Commission (CIC) Chair Charles Nyachae.













Charles Nyachae is now a judge at the East African Court of Justice after President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated him following failure to clinch a position in the East Africa Legislative Assembly.

Here’s a photo of Mary.







