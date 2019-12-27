Friday, December 27, 2019- Sexy NTV Swahili news anchor, Doreen Majala, has quit the Nation Media Group owned TV.





The screen siren read her last news bulletin on NTV during Christmas before announcing on the live broadcast that she was leaving the station.





Taking to Instagram, Doreen, who joined NTV from Ebru TV two years ago wrote:





“Good evening good people! It’s been an honour gracing your screens on NTV informing and educating you through the news.





“A big thank you to the Nation Media Group management for the platform & to my colleagues for the wonderful experience”





While she did not divulge details of her next move, we understand that she has decided to quit the media in order to focus on her career as a lawyer.





Besides her job, Doreen’s private life has been heavily documented after she took to social media on February 2018 to narrate how her ex-husband, Mwingi Central Mp Gideon Mulyungi, battered her and left her with serious injuries.





After the incident, she packed her belongings and went to the police station to report the incident.





The MP was arrested after seven days but was later released after spending two nights in police custody.





The case has been going on with the MP reported to have offered to settle the matter out of court.



