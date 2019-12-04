Wednesday, December 4, 2019- Newly crowned Miss Universe Kenya, Stacy Michuki, has paid tribute to ‘Kenyan girls who dare to dream’ with a stunning photo-shoot of herself in the ‘national costume’





Taking to Instagram she wrote: “ “ This is for all the First Females in 🇰🇪 Kenya 🇰🇪 This is for those who wore capes and fought our freedoms.





" It is for those who took up manes and clawed their way into a male dominated world.





“This is for those who picked up spears and leveled the playing/farming/working fields for us, and for those who forthrightly strived to give us a voice.





“This is for those who stood their ground for future generation of girls like me.





"Today, I can be confident in who I am, what I believe in and the dreams I pursue, because of these formidable FIRST FEMALES,” wrote Michuki.





“This is for every little Kenyan Girl who dares to dream.. WEAR THE MANE, PICK UP YOUR SPEAR AND BE THE FIRST TO DO WHATEVER IT IS YOU FEAR. THIS IS FOR YOU KENYA,”





The 18-year old beauty queen is preparing to represent Kenya in the 2019 Miss Universe pageant in Atlanta and the costume was actualized by designer, Cate Odera.





See the photos below.