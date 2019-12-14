0 , , , ,
Saturday, December 14, 2019- A rogue landlady  has been put on the spot after she assaulted a tenant after an altercation.

According  to the young male tenant, the land-lady has been forcibly accessing his house and when he warned her against making unwanted visits to his house, she assaulted him and tried to evict him although he has paid rent till March next year.

On the day she stormed his house  announced, the young man was just  covered in a towel.

The aging land-lady seems sexually starved and that’s why she is mistreating the young man after he turned down her sexual advances.

The tenant took to twitter and cried for justice.

Check out the tweets.






