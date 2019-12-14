Saturday, December 14, 2019 - A rogue landlady has been put on the spot after she assaulted a tenant after an altercation.





According to the young male tenant, the land-lady has been forcibly accessing his house and when he warned her against making unwanted visits to his house, she assaulted him and tried to evict him although he has paid rent till March next year.





On the day she stormed his house announced, the young man was just covered in a towel.





The aging land-lady seems sexually starved and that’s why she is mistreating the young man after he turned down her sexual advances.





The tenant took to twitter and cried for justice.





Check out the tweets.

@NPSOfficial_KE @DPPS_KE @bonifacemwangi @FredMatiangi pic.twitter.com/1DBZpHCjbx So today I got assaulted by a landlady in meru.i couldn't defend myself because I know how it is when you defend yourself against ladies.hence the recording.please retweet and share..a thread @DCI_Kenya — jimmywamae (@jimmywamai) December 13, 2019

She just got released on cash bail.i have paid my rent until March 2020.The landlord enters your house whenever she wants because she owns the https://t.co/cnl4CDHSvK I only had a towel on. — jimmywamae (@jimmywamai) December 13, 2019





The old man seated is the caretaker he decided to risk his job just to stand for the truth.he is 80 years old.worked for the lady for more than 15 years pic.twitter.com/AurSnoi5V7 — jimmywamae (@jimmywamai) December 13, 2019





Actually he is 87 years old.he will be fired so I will organise something for him just for standing for the truth — jimmywamae (@jimmywamai) December 13, 2019











