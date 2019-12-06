Friday, December 6, 2019 - Several people are feared dead after a six-storey residential flat collapsed in Tassia Estate in Nairobi.





Rescue operations are going on with reports indicating that there are several people trapped in the collapsed building.





Ambulances and fire fighters are having a hard time accessing the area due to the poor state of roads which has been made worse by the effects of the recent heavy downpour.





More to follow.











