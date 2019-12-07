Saturday, December 7, 2019- Several people are feared dead in a grisly accident involving Nyamira Express bus and Easy Coach along Kaplong-Narok road.





According to witnesses, the two buses collided head on around 1 am and several people are thought to have lost their lives.





This comes hours after 11 passengers in a Mandera-bound bus were killed by suspected Al-Shabaab terrorists in Wajir.





The Friday evening incident was confirmed by Wajir County Police Commander Stephen Ng'etich who stated that security had been beefed up in the area with a team of security officers dispatched to the scene.





“A group of armed men ambushed a bus that was travelling to Mandera on Friday evening but we are yet to get information on the casualties,” said Ng’etich.



