Sunday, December 1, 2019 - President Uhuru has lambasted his Deputy, William Ruto, and dared him to quit the Jubilee Government to focus on his 2022 campaigns.





A seemingly angry Uhuru stated that he has drawn the line and will no longer tolerate those intent on politicking at the expense of development.





Addressing a crowd during a stopover after officiating a Cadets pass out in Nakuru, Uhuru said:





“Serikali ni ya Uhuru Kenyatta, Kama Umeshindwa kustahimili toka nenda ukachape story zako”(The government is mine, if you can’t tore the line, you are free to leave)





He went on to speak in Gikuyu saying: “Mimi sichezangi nikiamua vile nimeamua, na nishaa amua tayari (I don’t joke when I decide on something and I have already made up my mind)





This comes days after DP Ruto was humiliated at Bomas during the launch of the BBI report.





Well Uhuru and Ruto may act like all is ok but one thing is clear, they are reading from different scripts.





Watch the video below.



