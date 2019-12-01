Sunday, December 1, 2019

- A senior police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) collapsed and died at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly after jetting back into the country on Saturday.





Chief Inspector, Monica Wambui Githaiga, is said to have complained of chest pains and was feeling dizzy while in Dubai and had been treated and allowed to board the plane back home.





The late officer had been away in Japan where she was taking a short course.





She had connected from Japan through Dubai and Addis Ababa aboard Ethiopian Airlines when the incident happened.





She was pronounced dead upon arrival at a clinic located within the airport.





It has emerged that Wambui was the lead investigator of the January 15, Dusit D2 terror attack that claimed 21 lives.



