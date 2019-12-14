Saturday December 14, 2019 - Proceeds of corruption will be returned to the National Treasury through a fund set to be formed by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP),

This was announced by the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji.





Addressing the media yesterday, Haji said that this way, the money will find its way back to where it was stolen from by the corrupt officers.





He said that from there, part of the funds will be put into proper use by being spent in ways that will benefit the country.





"On Monday, we will conclude setting up of Prosecution Fund that will collect all monies that have been recovered from corruption," he said.





He noted that the institution will not be beginning repatriating recovered monies after the establishment of the fund, saying that the practice has been running.





"We have encountered a little problem with the National Treasury while setting up this fund.“





“My argument has always been that we have been taking these monies to the Treasury but haven’t been seeing where it has been going," he added.





Haji's office is currently pursuing a number of graft cases involving top public officers, among them a number of governors.





Among the top public officers facing graft charges currently are three governors; Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu) and Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu).





The three are accused of pocketing billions of public monies through corrupt ways.



