Monday December 22, 2019 - Deputy President, William Ruto, has taken a swipe at Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, over allegations that his life was in danger.





Speaking in Budalangi, Busia County where he attended the Isambo Beach Carnival, Ruto told the crowd that he did not threaten Mutua as he claims but admitted to shaking his hand firmly in State House.





"I have seen men fighting during the boat race.”





“I have shaken hands with a certain man there, he gripped my hand that I almost thought it was the Mutua handshake," DP Ruto quipped.





"Do you remember that man? He complained that I greeted him and squeezed his hands.”

“He went to the DCI and accused me of squeezing his hand.”





“Tell me, had he shaken hands with the man who was rowing the boat, wouldn't he have taken the case to The Hague?” the DP pondered.





Governor Mutua had on December 16, 2019, rushed to the DCI to report what he called a threat to his life, after alleged intimidation from the Deputy President and Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Garissa Town MP Aden Duale.





“I am putting this forth before Kenyans so that, if anything unusual happens to me or members of my family or my associates, the three can be held accountable.”





“I have reported this matter to Kilimani Police Station under OB No. 50/16/12/2019.”





“I am asking Kenyans to pray for me because we have bad people here in our country.”





“Due to Kenya’s history of political assassinations, violence and intolerance, the seriousness of these threats cannot be gainsaid,” he had stated.



