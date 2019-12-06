Friday December 6, 2019 - Controversial Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Church has denied allegations that he had gone to hiding after his car was involved in an accident.





According to Ng'ang'a, he received reports of the accident in which a car had allegedly hit a lorry in disbelief.





He also denied allegations that he was hiding after the accident.





He asked those who wanted clarification on his whereabouts to contact him.





“I don't know why people have so many stories about me.”





“I was not there."



"Even if I bought the car, I hear it has hit a lorry that was parked somewhere, but I was not there.”

“I can't hide and if anyone wants to know where I am, just search for my number," Pastor Ng'ang'a stated.





“I’m not hiding.”





“People should look at the number plate of the car and confirm if it is mine."



"(Watu waangalie number plate ya gari wajue kama ni yangu).”





“I have my cars, hotel and currently, I am building a prayer house in Jerusalem.”





“That’s where I have been going.”





“They are saying that I am hiding (Ati wanasema najificha),” he added.





Pastor Ng'ang'a is known for being controversial especially during his church services at Neno Evangelism Church.



