Friday December 13, 2019-

Renowned social media crusader, Robert Alai, seems to be unperturbed by the decision of Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Passaris of threatening to sue him.





On Thursday, Passaris said she will sue Alai for defaming her.





In tweet Alai accused Passaris of promiscuity in the post that was later deleted.





"With Sonko in custody, the Akiba Estate land grabber is back digging the piece of land. Sonko accused EACC head of investigations as being behind the grabbing of the piece of land. MP and MCA basically doing nothing," Alai said.





Following the tweet Passaris said she has instructed his lawyers to take up the matter.

"I have instructed my lawyers. #RobertALiar will have his 'days of doom' sooner rather than later," Passaris said.





But Alai laughed the threat saying Passaris is broke and she is looking for money from him.





“Why am I trending? Awuoro!!! Passaris is looking for money through suits now? That's a better upgrade. I am happy to help her transition. Come baby come!!!,” Alai wrote.



