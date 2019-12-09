Monday December 12, 2019 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, may collapse and die if he is not released from jail to undergo a comprehensive medical check-up, his lawyer, Cecil Miller Jnr, has told Anti-Corruption Magistrate, Douglas Ogoti.





Making his submissions in a case where Sonko is accused of stealing Sh 357 million, Miller who was accompanied by a battery of lawyers, said his client developed serious chest complications after his dramatic arrest on Friday.

The lawyer said that the flamboyant Governor was manhandled during the arrest and there was a possibility that he suffered rib fractures.





“I have with me a medical report by Dr Esther Nafula Wekesa which states that he (Sonko) should be released on bail immediately since he was assaulted during arrest and has developed serious chest complications and possible rib fractures,” he said.





The prosecution, however, opposed the release of Sonko on bail arguing that he will interfere with witnesses.





The case is currently ongoing.



