Monday December 16, 2019 - Senate Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, has moved to dismiss that he was among a group of leaders who threatened Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s life.





This comes even as Mutua made a complaint to the police in which he named the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Deputy President William Ruto, and National Assembly Aden Duale as people who have allegedly threatened his life.





According to Murkomen, Governor Mutua was engaging in theatrics aimed at courting attention.





He further likened Mutua’s actions to the notorious propagandist to Adolf Hitler, Joseph Goebbels.





“ Mr. Mutua is writing another episode of his cobra squad series.”





“Having failed spectacularly as a leader he turned himself into a Joseph Goebbels of his county govt .”





“ He is of no consequence to anyone to deserve any attention let alone threats.”





“Let’s just watch the cinematic vipindiree ,” Murkomen stated.





Duale and the Deputy President are yet to resond to the allegations made against them by the Machakos Governor.



