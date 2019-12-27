Friday December 27, 2019 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has weighed in on claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta will still play an active role in the governance of Kenya after 2022.





Reacting to a video shared by renowned lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi, in which former minister Noah Wekesa says President Kenyatta will go nowhere after 2022, Murkomen termed the debate as futile and urged Kenyans to laugh it off.





He noted that the Jubilee party has no intention of turning the country into a pariah state.





"This is a futile debate.”





“It is not the plan of Jubilee to turn Kenya into a pariah state.”





“I remember President Kibaki called someone pumbavu to his face when he suggested the same.

“We should just laugh it off, “Murkomen tweeted.





The question of what will become of President Kenyatta after 2022 continues to animate public discourse.





A section of leaders led by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has said that Kenyatta will have a role to play in the next government.





Uhuru is yet to comment on the issue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



