Thursday December 26, 2019 - A section of Nairobi Members of County Assembly (MCAs) has denied being approached by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in with the agenda of crippling an alleged impeachment motion against him.





Speaking on Tuesday, Deputy County Assembly Majority Leader, Millicent Mugadi, who also doubles up as MCA for Ziwani Kariokor, dismissed allegations that there was an agreement between Jubilee MCAs and Governor Sonko to frustrate and impeachment motion against him.





She pointed an accusing finger towards those behind the motion, claiming they stood to benefit from it.





“People are minting money in the name of impeaching Governor Sonko.”





“The movers of the motion have benefited from those who want to see Sonko out and they have to do everything to show they are doing something,” Mugadi stated.





This comes amid rumours that a number of MCAs from ODM have been advocating for the impeachment motion.





Rumours of an impeachment motion against Governor Sonko emerged after the court barred him from accessing office as he is facing graft charges.





