Friday December 13, 2019 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday shocked many after he skipped this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations that were held at Nyayo National Stadium and presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Sonko’s absence at Nyayo Stadium left many questions lingering in the minds of Kenyans, especially about the role the governor plays during events.





Sonko's absence remained noticeable from when dignitaries and senior government officials started streaming in, with President Uhuru Kenyatta's arrival sealing the fate that the county chief was going to be part of the event.





However, Nairobi County Director of Communications Jacob Elkana stated that Sonko was receiving treatment and could not attend.





"He is on medication, how can he be there yet Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled that he needs proper medication?" wondered Elkana.





Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi was captured by media outlets arriving in her official vehicle bearing the county flag.





Elachi was later guided to a section where she sat among other VIPs, a vivid indication of the significance of her role as county speaker.





According to the protocol in national celebrations, the host governor officially welcomes delegates to the function.





The program started with Deputy President William Ruto addressing the gathering instead.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



