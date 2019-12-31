Monday December 31, 2019-

University of Makerere in Uganda

has responded to critics of the newly established Dr William Ruto Institute of Leadership Studies at the university.





Last weekend, renowned columnist, Prof Makau Mutua termed the establishment as the “butt of all jokes”, since no Kenyan university – even the most craven and debased – has ever given Mr Ruto such a sterling honour.





“There are ethical rules that govern the naming of academic buildings, programmes, and institutes for living – or dead – people,”Mutua said.





But in a statement on Wednesday, Makerere University Management said the move was not academically related.





“The Institute is not an academic award as Makau Mutua seems to insinuate, but a rare initiative by an African political leader to support African indigenous scholarship,” the university stated.





Makerere is Uganda’s largest and oldest institution of higher learning, first established as a technical school in 1922.





The University is composed of nine colleges offering programmes for about 36,000 undergraduates and 4,000 postgraduates.



