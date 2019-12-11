Monday December 11, 2019 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has given his opinion about the arrest and prosecution of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.





Sonko was arrested last Friday over the misappropriation of Sh 357 million County funds.





He was released on a Sh 30 million bond on Wednesday and barred from office like Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu.





Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Kabogo said that Sonko should be given an opportunity to choose a Deputy Governor pending the hearing and determination of his case.





Kabogo said Sonko is still in office and has the mandate to discharge his duties.





“In cases of no Governor & no deputy, the law is clear; the speaker takes up the job for 60 days then elections are held.”





“But the Governor is there, he has just stepped aside.”





“Gov. Sonko should be asked to choose a deputy,” he said.





Kabogo highlighted that Governors facing graft charges are still innocent until the prosecution proves them guilty.





What ceases to amaze Kenyans is that Kabogo never mentioned these words when Governor Waititu was arrested and prosecuted for embezzling Sh 582 million County funds in July.



