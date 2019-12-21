Saturday December 21, 2019 - The Nairobi Women Representative, Esther Passaris, has revealed to the public that she is not ashamed or embarrassed to be in a polygamous marriage.





Speaking during an interview on Friday, Passaris narrated how at first she battled with the fact that she is in a polygamous marriage but later came to accept it.





She noted that it was not her plan to get married in a polygamous marriage even though she found herself in one.





However, out of her marriage, Passaris she said she has two children who are blessings to her.









On her polygamous husband, Passaris revealed that even though it's usually hard for father's in a polygamous marriage to be there for the children, she thanked her husband for always trying his best.





"Somebody once said to me that your life is like a book, and every chapter is who you are.”





“So you have to own it.”





“I can't be embarrassed or ashamed of who I am and what I have experienced.”





“I think they are all learning curves and God puts us through certain experiences so that we can find him.”





“So that we can understand who we are as human beings,” she stated.





“So if am ashamed of who I am, I mean there was a time that I battled about being in a polygamous marriage.”





“I didn't plan for it, I ended up in it. I have two beautiful children.”





“Those are a blessing to me.”





“ My husband and I have had our troubles but we are good friends, we love each other and that's what is important and we've raised two beautiful children even though you know when you are in a polygamous marriage, the father doesn't have enough time..." said Esther Passaris.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



