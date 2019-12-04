Wednesday December 12, 2019 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has finally revealed what transpired before National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, decided to have truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9th, 2018.





Though Raila Odinga and Kenyatta have been claiming that they met and decided to shake hands, Mudavadi said pressure from western nations and financial woes had everything to do with the much-publicized handshake





In his new autobiography titled “Soaring Above Storms of Passion”, Mudavadi claims that Raila had been banned by several western nations and was under siege, a move that forced him to reach out to President Kenyatta.

In the book authored by ANC Secretary General, Ballack Muluka, Mudavadi paints Raila Odinga as a worried man who was worried about the United States’ next course of action over the prolonged political tension after the 2017 disputed elections.





The former Finance Minister said in one meeting between him and Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, that Raila shared his fears on what the US had told him.





“Raila also mentioned to us in that meeting that he had received letters of cancellation of his visas by various foreign missions in Kenya.”





“He showed us a copy of one such letter he had received from a leading western mission,” Mudavadi says in the book.



