Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - A concerned Kenyan has urged the Government to tame boda-boda riders and instill discipline in the sector, before it’s too late.





Apparently, boda-boda riders operate like criminal gangs, unleashing terror on innocent citizens and even security officers.





A boda boda rider reportedly threw a stone at a uniformed police officer and injured his ear after he was ordered to stop.





Photo shared on social media show the uniformed police officer bleeding after being assaulted by the rider.

Please Bwana Matiang’i, act on these guys.