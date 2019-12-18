Wednesday December 18, 2019 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has given ultimatum to governors in counties were yet to clear pending bills to suppliers since June 2018.





Addressing the press on Wednesday, the tough-talking CS revealed that some governors had adhered to his earlier calls to settle the outstanding bills, but several counties were yet to comply.





"As of today, the following County Governments have settled all eligible pending bills as of June 2018 as verified and confirmed by the office of the Attorney General.”





“These County Governments include Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kericho, Kilifi, Kwale, Laikipia, Makueni, Nyamira Nyandarua, Nyeri, Uasin Gishu, and Baringo," he stated.





Matiang'i noted that he would accept no excuses from counties yet to settle the bills or were partially paying the bills given the fact that the Treasury had released the funds to the counties as was due.





He also announced that going forward, all County Governments would be required to provide monthly status reports that would include an itemised list of all the bills paid to show compliance to the orders.





"Going forward all county governments are advised that subsequent disbursement to County Governments shall be based on the progress made in the settlement on the pending bills," the statement read.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



