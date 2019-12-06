Friday, December 6, 2019 - This idiot, who has been camping by the road-side waiting for traffic to build up and steal from motorists, was taught a lesson he will never forget all his life after he was caught in the act executing the evil mission .





A motorist who had opened the car’s windows waiting for the perfect moment to teach the thug a lesson grabbed his t-shirt the moment he tried to dip his hand in the car to snatch the phone and dragged him as the car was moving.

The thug was left begging for mercy, as the motorist rained blows on him while dragging him on the tarmac road like a goat.





Watch video.