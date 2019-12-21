Saturday December 21, 2019

-Tottenham hotspur midfielder, Victor Wanyama,

has hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for honouring him with the Head of State Commendation (HSC) award.





In a post , he shared on Twitter on Friday , Wanyama, who is also the captain of Harambee Stars,said that the award will act as an example to inspire other sportsmen and women all over the country.





“It is an honour to have received The Head of State Commendation from His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta. May this recognition inspire future generations of Sportsmen and women of our great nation, Kenya,” Wanyama wrote.





Wanyama was among the 400 people that received the State Commendation from President Uhuru Kenyatta.





A list of other prominent people that were awarded with the Head of State Commendation (HSC) award includes; IG Mutyambai Hilary Nzioki, Hon. Wanga Gladys Atieno Nyasuna, Hussein Mohamed and sports anchor Mike Okinyi





The Kenyan DAILY POST



