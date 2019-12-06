Friday December 6, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, have hatched an elaborate plan to cripple Deputy President William Ruto before 2022.





Ruto, who is eyeing the top seat in 2022, is planning to spend a couple of billions in his campaign, a thing that Uhuru and Matiangi are not comfortable with.





Dr Ruto, who is a billionaire, owns a number of companies and one of his successful companies is Africa Merchant Assurance Company popularly known as Amaco.





On Thursday, Matiangi, who has grown to be Ruto’s nightmare, declared that the Government will cancel licenses of all companies that do not pay widows and orphans of police officers who have died in the line of duty.





"In consultation with the Attorney General, we'll cancel contracts of non-performing insurance companies.”





“We shall only deal with firms and service providers who value the work we do.”





“Widows and widowers of officers who have died in the line of duty will no longer be denied services they deserve," Matiangi said on Thursday.





Amaco, which is owned by Ruto, is the sole insurer of Kenya Police and this means that Ruto will be crippled financially once Amaco loses its contract.



