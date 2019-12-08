0 , , , ,
Sunday, December 8, 2019- The driver of this tour van has been condemned on social  media for reckless driving  after he was recorded doing stupid stunts  deep in the park while driving through floods.

While he might brag that he is an experienced  driver cruising around with  a heavy machine that performs better in harsh conditions, it was stupid to pull such stunts in heavy floods.

These are some of the reckless stunts  that lead to life threatening accidents.

