Sunday, December 8, 20 19- The driver of this tour van has been condemned on social media for reckless driving after he was recorded doing stupid stunts deep in the park while driving through floods.





While he might brag that he is an experienced driver cruising around with a heavy machine that performs better in harsh conditions, it was stupid to pull such stunts in heavy floods.





These are some of the reckless stunts that lead to life threatening accidents.





Watch video.



















