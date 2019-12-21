Saturday, December 21, 2019- This sexy lady woman embarrassed herself badly after having one too many in a party.





From the video, after consuming more alcohol than she could handle, she became wild and started jumping on tables you’d think it was a tables-ladders-wrestling match going on.





Ladies, if you can’t drink responsibly please stay away from alcohol.













This is not a sight you would want your kids or family to see.





The reaction of the people in the room tells it all.





Watch the video below.



