Tuesday December 10, 2019 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital on Monday evening after “falling ill” while incarcerated at Kamiti Maximum Prison.





According to a statement issued by Kamiti Prison’s Management, the Governor was treated at Kamiti Prison last evening but a decision was made to transfer him to Kenyatta National Hospital.





Sources said that the decision to transfer the Governor was made after he bribed some prison officials to authorize him to be taken to Kenyatta Hospital like other senior leaders.





“We always know when a big person is brought here, they always fall sick and prison management authorize their hospitalization.”





“They part with huge amounts of bribe before being taken to Kenyatta Hospital,” said a senior prison official who is aware of the saga.





Among leaders who have bribed prison authorities to evade justice include former PS, Lilian Omollo, and Migori Governor, Okoth Obado.





Embattled Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, refused to bribe the cartel when he was incarcerated in July this year.



