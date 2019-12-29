Sunday December 29, 2019 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has revisited the alleged threats on his life, claiming that they have everything to do with his political stand and future political ambitions.





This comes as he accused Deputy President William Ruto of threatening to eliminate him before 2022.





Speaking during an interview, Mutua stated that the threats are from people uncomfortable with his 2022 presidential ambition.





According to him, his entrance into the race poses a great danger to some politicians, whom he suggested are now out to scuttle his intentions.





“My declaration that I will run for presidency has made some individuals uncomfortable because it represents a clear and present danger to their ambitions,” he added.





Mutua, who also reported receiving threats from Garissa Town MP Aden Duale and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, added that he is being victimised for fighting graft.





He claimed that his mistake is his firm stand on the need to wipe out corruption in the country, which has seen him use the history of some politicians as a reference.





"I have been outspoken on integrity and corruption.”





“I have spoken about churches being used to launder money.”





“I have spoken about poverty in Kenya and the history of some of our leaders,” he added.





Mutua is also of the idea that his closeness with ODM leader Raila Odinga is also not making some people happy.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



