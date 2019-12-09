Monday December 9, 2019 - Renowned social media crusader, Robert Alai, has blasted Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, after he mourned the death of his nephew, William Makali.





Makali, who is the son to late former Vice President, Michael Kijana Wamalwa, died on Monday due to drug and alcohol abuse.





Following his death, Eugene took to social media to mourn his nephew who he referred to as “Willy Big”.





“’Greatly saddened by the sudden death of my dear nephew Willy Big, the 3rd born son of my late brother Michael Wamalwa Kijana, the 8th Vice President of Kenya, who passed on last evening in Kitale.”





“Post mortem will be done tomorrow to establish the cause of death.”





“Rest in peace Papa,” Eugene said.





But in a fast rejoinder, Alai who is known for shooting from the hip, told Eugene to stop pretending and should have helped his niece to stop drug and alcohol abuse.





“Stop waiting to mourn their death.”





“When they were abusing hard drugs, w hat did you do?”





“You must help the young people around you not abuse alcohol and drugs,” angry Alai told Eugene.



