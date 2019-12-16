Monday December 16, 2019 - Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, found himself on the wrong side of mourners during the burial of the late former Vice President Kijana Wamalwa's son on Saturday.





The MP angered the mourners who forced him to end his speech after he criticized ODM leader Raila Odinga.





In his speech, Barasa vowed to seek revenge against Raila Odinga for the humiliation that he experienced during the Kibra by-election.





"Will you go and tell you father (Michael Wamalwa) that Barasa is going to deal with the man who denied him the chance to rule Kenya.”





“Tell him that I’m going to unleash ‘vengeance’ kicks on Raila for the humiliation I got at Kibra mini-polls,’’ stated Barasa.





He went ahead to point out that Raila Odinga should concede defeat in the 2022 presidential election, adding that he might be imprisoned in the event that violence is witnessed.





He also asked Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, to decamp from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party citing that he had the power to dethrone him as an MP.





"Mr. Amisi, you know that you were lucky to have won the Saboti seat and you know that I am capable of ensuring you lose your seat in 2022 if you don't quit ODM,” Barasa said.





Other leaders who were present at the burial including MPs John Waluke and Justus Kizito, and Senate speaker Ken Lusaka condemned Barasa for his sentiments.





‘’Elected leaders should address other leaders with decorum.”





“Don’t use a funeral platform to attack other leaders," Lusaka noted.



