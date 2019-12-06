Friday December 6, 2019 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is currently in police custody following his dramatic arrest in Voi on Friday afternoon.





According to detectives, Sonko was arrested at a Police Road block in Voi while driving his Toyota Landcruiser VX.





When he was arrested, Sonko tried to pull his usual stunts but over 10 flying squad officers pounced on him and wrestled him to the ground.





He was then cuffed up.





The Governor was later airlifted from Voi to Nairobi, where he was taken to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters.

The Director of Public Prosecutions ordered Sonko's arrest early Friday morning, saying there is enough evidence to charge him.





During a Press Conference in Nairobi, Haji announced that the Governor would be questioned over the loss of Sh357 million of County funds.





Haji also admitted that investigation into the case had been challenging because of Sonko’s repeated attempts to obstruct justice.





He will be arraigned in court on Monday.



